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GTCC partnership to offers free produce and more to community members

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published May 5, 2026 at 4:22 PM EDT
GTCC staff members working at a 2024 Fresh Mobile Market on the GTCC High Point Campus.
Carrie Lilly
/
GTCC
GTCC staff members working at a 2024 Fresh Mobile Market on the GTCC High Point Campus.

Guilford Technical Community College will distribute free fresh produce to students and community members in High Point on Wednesday morning.

The initiative is a collaboration between the Triad-based nonprofit Out of the Garden Project, GTCC and Titan Link, which supports students, staff and faculty with food insecurity and other needs. 

In addition to providing produce and meat, the Fresh Mobile Market food truck will distribute non-perishable items, bread, and snacks on the High Point campus. Last year, organizers served more than 1,000 families with over 56,000 pounds of food.

The partnership is funded by a $7,500 investment from the College Foundation and Titan Link. May marks the last of nine monthly distributions that began in September. GTCC officials say after a summer pause, the College anticipates partnering with Out of the Garden again next year.

The next distribution begins at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday on GTCC’s High Point campus.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford