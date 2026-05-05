Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Four counties, including Pitt and Martin, added to Chronic Wasting Disease surveillance areas

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 5, 2026 at 7:25 AM EDT
N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is adjusting its strategy in the fight against Chronic Wasting Disease.

Following a confirmed case in Edgecombe County, officials have officially designated Edgecombe, Halifax, Martin, and Pitt counties as new CWD surveillance areas for the upcoming hunting season. These changes come as part of a statewide effort to track the fatal neurological disease that affects white-tailed deer.

While four counties were added, eleven others—including Alexander, Guilford, and Rockingham—have been removed from surveillance after years of negative test results.

Annette Weston
/
Public Radio East

Wildlife officials emphasize that while mandatory testing dates are not scheduled this year, voluntary sampling remains critical. Hunters in affected areas are urged to follow strict carcass disposal guidelines to prevent further spread.

For a full list of affected counties, visit N-C Wildlife-dot-gov.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston