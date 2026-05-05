Four counties, including Pitt and Martin, added to Chronic Wasting Disease surveillance areas

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is adjusting its strategy in the fight against Chronic Wasting Disease.

Following a confirmed case in Edgecombe County, officials have officially designated Edgecombe, Halifax, Martin, and Pitt counties as new CWD surveillance areas for the upcoming hunting season. These changes come as part of a statewide effort to track the fatal neurological disease that affects white-tailed deer.

While four counties were added, eleven others—including Alexander, Guilford, and Rockingham—have been removed from surveillance after years of negative test results.

Annette Weston / Public Radio East

Wildlife officials emphasize that while mandatory testing dates are not scheduled this year, voluntary sampling remains critical. Hunters in affected areas are urged to follow strict carcass disposal guidelines to prevent further spread.

For a full list of affected counties, visit N-C Wildlife-dot-gov.