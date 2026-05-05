ENC woodworker, social media influencer one step closer to leaving jail after release conditions were modified

A social media influencer facing fraud charges is one step closer to leaving jail after a judge modified his release conditions in Carteret County.

Clayton Rice, known for his online woodworking and construction videos, saw his bond increased to $75,000 secured during a court hearing Monday. While the amount is higher than his previous $20,000 bond, the change to a secured status means Rice can now use a professional bondsman to gain his release rather than paying the full amount in cash.

Rice was originally taken back into custody after prosecutors argued he was a flight risk for leaving the state following his initial arrest. He faces multiple felony charges and is accused of taking more than $30,000 from a client for a home remodel and failing to finish the work.

If Rice posts bond, he is banned from leaving the local three-county area and is prohibited from using social media to promote his business. He is due back in court on June 5th.