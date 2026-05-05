Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

ENC woodworker, social media influencer one step closer to leaving jail after release conditions were modified

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 5, 2026 at 6:59 AM EDT
Carteret County Sheriff's Office

A social media influencer facing fraud charges is one step closer to leaving jail after a judge modified his release conditions in Carteret County.

Clayton Rice, known for his online woodworking and construction videos, saw his bond increased to $75,000 secured during a court hearing Monday. While the amount is higher than his previous $20,000 bond, the change to a secured status means Rice can now use a professional bondsman to gain his release rather than paying the full amount in cash.

Rice was originally taken back into custody after prosecutors argued he was a flight risk for leaving the state following his initial arrest. He faces multiple felony charges and is accused of taking more than $30,000 from a client for a home remodel and failing to finish the work.

If Rice posts bond, he is banned from leaving the local three-county area and is prohibited from using social media to promote his business. He is due back in court on June 5th.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston