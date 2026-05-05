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ENC congressman visits local midshipmen on delegation trip to U.S. Naval Academy

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 5, 2026 at 7:13 AM EDT
Congressman Don Davis met with three midshipmen from NC-01: Steven Bruggeman (2027), Robert Hughes (2028), and Dylan Sawyer (2029).
Office of Congressman Don Davis
Congressman Don Davis met with three midshipmen from NC-01: Steven Bruggeman (2027), Robert Hughes (2028), and Dylan Sawyer (2029).

Eastern North Carolina Congressman Don Davis joined a bipartisan group of House Armed Services Committee members for a formal delegation visit to the United States Naval Academy.

The visit focused on military readiness and the infrastructure needs of the historic Annapolis campus. Congressman Davis met with Academy Superintendent Lieutenant General Michael Borgschulte to discuss officer training and the modernization of facilities, including the Academy's primary dormitory, Bancroft Hall.

Congressman Don Davis and his colleagues met with Lieutenant General Michael Borgschulte, Superintendent of the Naval Academy.
Office of Congressman Don Davis
Congressman Don Davis and his colleagues met with Lieutenant General Michael Borgschulte, Superintendent of the Naval Academy.

During the visit, Davis spent time with three midshipmen representing North Carolina’s First District. Davis noted that "military readiness begins in the classroom," emphasizing his commitment to ensuring service academies have the resources to train the next generation of leaders.

The delegation, which included representatives from Virginia, Maryland, and New York, also toured the campus to assess ongoing challenges related to infrastructure and flooding.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston