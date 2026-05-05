ENC congressman visits local midshipmen on delegation trip to U.S. Naval Academy

Eastern North Carolina Congressman Don Davis joined a bipartisan group of House Armed Services Committee members for a formal delegation visit to the United States Naval Academy.

The visit focused on military readiness and the infrastructure needs of the historic Annapolis campus. Congressman Davis met with Academy Superintendent Lieutenant General Michael Borgschulte to discuss officer training and the modernization of facilities, including the Academy's primary dormitory, Bancroft Hall.

Office of Congressman Don Davis Congressman Don Davis and his colleagues met with Lieutenant General Michael Borgschulte, Superintendent of the Naval Academy.

During the visit, Davis spent time with three midshipmen representing North Carolina’s First District. Davis noted that "military readiness begins in the classroom," emphasizing his commitment to ensuring service academies have the resources to train the next generation of leaders.

The delegation, which included representatives from Virginia, Maryland, and New York, also toured the campus to assess ongoing challenges related to infrastructure and flooding.