Senate bill would repeal state's longstanding ban on "hardened" erosion control structures like seawalls, jetties, and groins

A new legislative battle is brewing over the future of North Carolina's coastline.

Primary sponsors Senators Danny Brinson, Michael Lazzara, and Bobby Hanig have introduced Senate Bill 1009, which would repeal the state's longstanding ban on "hardened" erosion control structures like seawalls, jetties, and groins. The bill would empower the Coastal Resources Commission to regulate and permit these structures, potentially shifting away from decades of policy favoring natural beaches.

While supporters argue that permanent structures are necessary to protect homes and infrastructure, environmental groups warn that hardening the shore can accelerate erosion on neighboring beaches and threaten public access.

The bill also includes 850,000 dollars for a comprehensive update to the state’s Beach and Inlet Management Plan, due in late 2027.

If passed, the repeal would take effect on September 1st.