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Senate bill would repeal state's longstanding ban on "hardened" erosion control structures like seawalls, jetties, and groins

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 4, 2026 at 6:27 AM EDT
File photo: Waves along the beach in the Outer Banks.
Annette Weston, Public Radio East
File photo: Waves along the beach in the Outer Banks.

A new legislative battle is brewing over the future of North Carolina's coastline.

Primary sponsors Senators Danny Brinson, Michael Lazzara, and Bobby Hanig have introduced Senate Bill 1009, which would repeal the state's longstanding ban on "hardened" erosion control structures like seawalls, jetties, and groins. The bill would empower the Coastal Resources Commission to regulate and permit these structures, potentially shifting away from decades of policy favoring natural beaches.

While supporters argue that permanent structures are necessary to protect homes and infrastructure, environmental groups warn that hardening the shore can accelerate erosion on neighboring beaches and threaten public access.

The bill also includes 850,000 dollars for a comprehensive update to the state’s Beach and Inlet Management Plan, due in late 2027.
If passed, the repeal would take effect on September 1st.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston