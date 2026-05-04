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Public selects name for newly protected Yadkin River islands

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published May 4, 2026 at 4:37 PM EDT
The newly protected islands with Pilot Mountain in the distance
Courtesy Piedmont Land Conservancy
The newly protected islands with Pilot Mountain in the distance

Two forested islands in the Yadkin River now have a new name, thanks to a community vote.

The 20-acre property near mile marker 95 will be known as the Aquilla Islands. The name was chosen through a public campaign organized by Piedmont Land Conservancy, which recently acquired the islands to protect them from development.

The organization invited the public to choose from five preselected options or submit write-in suggestions. Tesla Jefferson with PLC says the write-ins ultimately won out. Voters chose “Aquilla” after a nearby creek that flows into the Yadkin across from the islands.

“It is actually Latin for Eagle," says Jefferson. "So that feels like an appropriate name for two islands where bald eagles might be flying over or nesting.”

Jefferson says more than 250 voters weighed in during the campaign. PLC plans to open the islands to campers within the next year.
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
See stories by April Laissle