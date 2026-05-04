North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission: avoid approaching or touching white-tailed deer fawns

With fawning season now in full swing, the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is telling people to avoid approaching or touching white-tailed deer fawns.

From late April through June, white-tailed does frequently hide their young in tall grass or vegetation while they forage for food. Although these fawns may appear abandoned, they are using a natural survival strategy. State biologists warn that removing a fawn from the wild often does more harm than good and is a violation of state law, as only certified rehabilitators are permitted to care for them.

The Wildlife Commission recommends leaving fawns in their original location. If a fawn has already been moved, it should be returned to the same spot immediately, provided it has been held for less than forty-eight hours. Intervention is only considered appropriate if the animal is clearly injured or in distress.

To help with a truly orphaned or injured fawn, the N.C. Wildlife Helpline is available at 866-318-2401 (Monday–Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.).

Find a Licensed Fawn Rehabilitator

You can search the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission Rehabilitator Directory by county. Here are a few notable organizations serving the Eastern NC region:



Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter (OWLS) – Newport/Morehead City area: (252) 240-1200

Carolina Wildcare – Serving the Wilmington and coastal region: (910) 508-4100

Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Eastern NC – Hookerton/Greenville area: (252) 747-8141

Before You Call

Wildlife officers recommend looking for these specific signs that a fawn actually needs help:

