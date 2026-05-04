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North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission: avoid approaching or touching white-tailed deer fawns

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 4, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT
A newborn fawn taking a nap in some tall grass.
4loops/Getty Images
A newborn fawn taking a nap in some tall grass.

With fawning season now in full swing, the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is telling people to avoid approaching or touching white-tailed deer fawns.

From late April through June, white-tailed does frequently hide their young in tall grass or vegetation while they forage for food. Although these fawns may appear abandoned, they are using a natural survival strategy. State biologists warn that removing a fawn from the wild often does more harm than good and is a violation of state law, as only certified rehabilitators are permitted to care for them.

The Wildlife Commission recommends leaving fawns in their original location. If a fawn has already been moved, it should be returned to the same spot immediately, provided it has been held for less than forty-eight hours. Intervention is only considered appropriate if the animal is clearly injured or in distress.

To help with a truly orphaned or injured fawn, the N.C. Wildlife Helpline is available at 866-318-2401 (Monday–Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.).

Find a Licensed Fawn Rehabilitator

You can search the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission Rehabilitator Directory by county. Here are a few notable organizations serving the Eastern NC region:

  • Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter (OWLS) – Newport/Morehead City area: (252) 240-1200
  • Carolina Wildcare – Serving the Wilmington and coastal region: (910) 508-4100
  • Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Eastern NC – Hookerton/Greenville area: (252) 747-8141

Before You Call

Wildlife officers recommend looking for these specific signs that a fawn actually needs help:

  • "Curled Ears": A sign of severe dehydration.
  • Persistent Bleating: Loud, continuous crying for more than several hours.
  • Visible Injury: Open wounds, broken limbs, or the presence of fly eggs/maggots.
  • Dead Mother: The mother is confirmed dead nearby (e.g., a roadside accident).
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston