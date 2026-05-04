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New measure meant to protect North Carolina's most vulnerable children moving forward

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 4, 2026 at 6:53 AM EDT
The Dominique Moody Safety Act is a bipartisan bill named in memory of a six-year-old Charlotte girl whose tragic death exposed significant gaps in the state's child welfare system.
The Dominique Moody Safety Act is a bipartisan bill named in memory of a six-year-old Charlotte girl whose tragic death exposed significant gaps in the state's child welfare system.

A critical new measure aimed at protecting North Carolina's most vulnerable children is moving forward in Raleigh.

Representative Carla Cunningham has introduced the Dominique Moody Safety Act, a bipartisan bill named in memory of a six-year-old Charlotte girl whose tragic death exposed significant gaps in the state's child welfare system.

The legislation would establish a state-level child welfare escalation team to provide an independent layer of review for high-risk cases. This specialized team would be triggered in situations involving extensive welfare history—specifically when a family has three or more reports within a single year or a recurring pattern of neglect.

In addition to creating these regional oversight teams, the bill provides funding for advanced training for social workers to better recognize chronic patterns of abuse before they escalate.

Supporters say the bill shifts the final word on complex cases from the county level to a specialized state team, ensuring no child’s history of struggle goes unnoticed.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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