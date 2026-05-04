Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Navy is asking for feedback about major expansion proposed for Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 4, 2026 at 6:34 AM EDT

A major expansion is being proposed for Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, and the U.S. Navy is asking for feedback.

A draft environmental assessment is now available for review concerning the home-basing of the new E-130J Phoenix Two aircraft. The proposal outlines a significant increase in local activity, including the stationing of approximately 1,000 military personnel and their families. To support the new fleet, the Navy plans to construct specialized facilities at the air station.

The Phoenix Two mission is a vital component of national defense, providing secure, strategic communications. This public notification is part of the National Environmental Policy Act process to ensure the community can review potential impacts on the surrounding environment.

The public comment period remains open through May 31st. The full draft assessment and details on how to provide input are available on the Navy’s environmental website.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston