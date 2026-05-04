Navy is asking for feedback about major expansion proposed for Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

A major expansion is being proposed for Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, and the U.S. Navy is asking for feedback.

A draft environmental assessment is now available for review concerning the home-basing of the new E-130J Phoenix Two aircraft. The proposal outlines a significant increase in local activity, including the stationing of approximately 1,000 military personnel and their families. To support the new fleet, the Navy plans to construct specialized facilities at the air station.

The Phoenix Two mission is a vital component of national defense, providing secure, strategic communications. This public notification is part of the National Environmental Policy Act process to ensure the community can review potential impacts on the surrounding environment.

The public comment period remains open through May 31st. The full draft assessment and details on how to provide input are available on the Navy’s environmental website.