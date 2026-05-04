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National Park Service works to reduce wildfire risk along Blue Ridge Parkway

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published May 4, 2026 at 4:45 PM EDT
Tree debris along the side of the road
David Ford
/
WFDD
Tree debris lies along the side of Webb Cove Rd in Asheville that leads to the Blue Ridge Parkway on October 9, 2024.

The National Park Service will remove tree debris from thousands of acres along the Blue Ridge Parkway to reduce wildfire risk. The project is part of the federal response to the damage caused by Hurricane Helene in Western North Carolina and Virginia.

Officials want to reduce the wildfire threat by removing flammable organic materials — often referred to as fuel — from nearly 3,000 acres of parkland. Work is scheduled to begin in late summer.

Once it starts, visitors and local residents can anticipate traffic delays due to one-lane closures. Park officials have organized three informational meetings this week in Galax, Asheville and Boone, for those interested in learning more about the project.

The National Park Service hopes to complete the initial fuel removal work by spring 2027.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford