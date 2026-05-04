National Park Service works to reduce wildfire risk along Blue Ridge Parkway

The National Park Service will remove tree debris from thousands of acres along the Blue Ridge Parkway to reduce wildfire risk. The project is part of the federal response to the damage caused by Hurricane Helene in Western North Carolina and Virginia.

Officials want to reduce the wildfire threat by removing flammable organic materials — often referred to as fuel — from nearly 3,000 acres of parkland. Work is scheduled to begin in late summer.

Once it starts, visitors and local residents can anticipate traffic delays due to one-lane closures. Park officials have organized three informational meetings this week in Galax, Asheville and Boone, for those interested in learning more about the project.

The National Park Service hopes to complete the initial fuel removal work by spring 2027.

