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N.C. Forest Service rescinds the statewide ban on open burning for most of the state

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 4, 2026 at 6:25 AM EDT
N.C. Forest Service

The North Carolina Forest Service has rescinded the statewide ban on open burning for most of the state, after a significant improvement in fire weather conditions.

The burn ban was lifted yesterday (Sunday) for eighty-one counties. The restriction had been in place since March twenty-eighth, when it was implemented to mitigate the extreme risk of wildfires during an extended period of hazardous drought.

While state-level restrictions have eased, Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler reminds people that the lifting of the ban does not waive local ordinances. Anyone that wants to burn is encouraged to get in touch with their local fire department to ensure compliance with municipal regulations and to obtain necessary burn permits.

Safety remains a priority, and the forest service continues to advocate for responsible burning practices, particularly in areas where soil moisture levels have not yet fully recovered.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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