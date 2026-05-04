N.C. Forest Service rescinds the statewide ban on open burning for most of the state

The North Carolina Forest Service has rescinded the statewide ban on open burning for most of the state, after a significant improvement in fire weather conditions.

The burn ban was lifted yesterday (Sunday) for eighty-one counties. The restriction had been in place since March twenty-eighth, when it was implemented to mitigate the extreme risk of wildfires during an extended period of hazardous drought.

While state-level restrictions have eased, Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler reminds people that the lifting of the ban does not waive local ordinances. Anyone that wants to burn is encouraged to get in touch with their local fire department to ensure compliance with municipal regulations and to obtain necessary burn permits.

Safety remains a priority, and the forest service continues to advocate for responsible burning practices, particularly in areas where soil moisture levels have not yet fully recovered.