Marines of Company G, 2d Battalion, 1st Marines receiving upgraded valor awards for service at Abbey Gate

Eastern North Carolina is honoring the memory of one of its own as new details emerge regarding the bravery shown during the final days of the war in Afghanistan.

Sgt. Nicole Gee, who was stationed at Camp Lejeune, was one of thirteen service members killed during the suicide bombing at Kabul Airport’s Abbey Gate in 2021. Now the Department of War is correcting the record.

Following a recommendation from a special review panel, the Marines of Company G, Second Battalion, First Marines—including Sgt. Gee—are receiving upgraded valor awards.

Panel Chairman Sean Parnell says the original commendations didn't reflect the "true reality" of that day. He noted that despite knowing an attack was imminent, these Marines stood in the direct blast zone with minimal cover to keep evacuation lines moving.

For the families of the fallen, these upgrades serve as a formal recognition of the extraordinary heroism displayed at the gate. Sgt. Gee, who was famously photographed cradling an infant just days before the blast, continues to stand as a symbol of the compassion and courage of Eastern North Carolina’s military community.