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Marines of Company G, 2d Battalion, 1st Marines receiving upgraded valor awards for service at Abbey Gate

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 4, 2026 at 6:21 AM EDT
This undated photo provided by U.S. Department of Defense Twitter page posted on Aug. 20 shows Sgt. Nicole Gee holding a baby at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. Officials said Saturday that Gee was killed in Thursday's bombing.
U.S. Department of Defense
/
AP
This undated photo provided by U.S. Department of Defense Twitter page posted on Aug. 20 shows Sgt. Nicole Gee holding a baby at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. Officials said Saturday that Gee was killed in the bombing.

Eastern North Carolina is honoring the memory of one of its own as new details emerge regarding the bravery shown during the final days of the war in Afghanistan.

Sgt. Nicole Gee, who was stationed at Camp Lejeune, was one of thirteen service members killed during the suicide bombing at Kabul Airport’s Abbey Gate in 2021. Now the Department of War is correcting the record.

Following a recommendation from a special review panel, the Marines of Company G, Second Battalion, First Marines—including Sgt. Gee—are receiving upgraded valor awards.

Panel Chairman Sean Parnell says the original commendations didn't reflect the "true reality" of that day. He noted that despite knowing an attack was imminent, these Marines stood in the direct blast zone with minimal cover to keep evacuation lines moving.

For the families of the fallen, these upgrades serve as a formal recognition of the extraordinary heroism displayed at the gate. Sgt. Gee, who was famously photographed cradling an infant just days before the blast, continues to stand as a symbol of the compassion and courage of Eastern North Carolina’s military community.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston