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Highest number of North Atlantic Right Whale births recorded in 15 years

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 4, 2026 at 6:40 AM EDT
Biologists with the Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute say the mother, Juno, is about 38 years old and has successfully given birth to her 8th documented calf.
Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute
Biologists with the Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute say the mother, Juno, is about 38 years old and has successfully given birth to her 8th documented calf.

A hopeful milestone for one of the world’s most endangered species is being celebrated off the Carolina coast.

The 2025-2026 North Atlantic right whale calving season has concluded with 23 calves documented—the highest number recorded in 15 years. Several of these mothers and calves were spotted off the coast of North Carolina as they traveled through the southeastern United States.

Related content: Newborn right whale spotted off North Carolina coast

With only about 384 of these whales left on Earth, these sightings are a vital sign of progress. The success is being credited to a massive collaborative effort between the U.S. Navy, the Coast Guard, and research teams like the Clearwater Marine Aquarium.

Related content: Weird Science: N.C. researchers using AI to help conserve endangered species like the Right whale

While the season is winding down, protection remains a priority. Boaters are reminded to stay at least 500 yards away from any whales and to report sightings to the NOAA hotline.

NOAA Fisheries Reporting: 1-877-WHALE-HELP (1-877-942-5343)

Online Reporting: NOAA Fisheries Stranding & Sightings Page.

WhaleAlert App: Download the WhaleAlert App to report sightings directly from a smartphone or tablet; this data is used to alert mariners in real-time.

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Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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