Ban on open burning lifted for 81 N.C. counties, including most of the Triangle

The North Carolina Forest Service lifted the statewide burn ban on Sunday for 81 counties, including Orange, Durham and Wake.

The burn ban is still in effect for 19 counties to the west of the Triangle, including Chatham and Alamance. The statewide ban was triggered on March 28 due to the ongoing drought creating hazardous forest fire conditions across the state.

“The recent rainfall has provided some relief and has moderated fire danger enough for us to lift the ban on open burning in 81 counties,” Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said in a press release . “However, we’re still in the thick of spring wildfire season when conditions can change quickly and frequently. We still need rain to move us forward with drought recovery, improving soil moisture and water levels."

Permits can now be acquired to burn in areas that are no longer on the state's ban. Troxler recommended that residents in those counties still exercise caution with burning outdoors, have tools and a water source nearby, and to stay close to the fire.

State forest service officials noted that the lifting of the burn ban does not apply to fires started within 100 feet of an occupied dwelling, such as backyard fire pits, outdoor fireplaces and burning barrels . The local fire marshal has the authority to issue or lift a burn ban within those 100 feet.

Chatham County Fire Marshal Billy Judson recommended in a press release that residents use only natural gas or propane cooking, and recreational devices that do not use solid briquettes and have on/off controls. He also discouraged using fire pits. Any person who violates the burn ban could face a $100 and $183 in court costs.

“We recognize that this decision may alter recreational plans, but the burn ban prioritizes public safety and the protection of property,” Judson said.

If residents need more information, they can reach out to their county's N.C. Forest Service ranger for guidance.