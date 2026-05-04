After NOAA approval, NC anglers are expected to see a significantly longer red snapper season

Anglers across the Southeast are celebrating after President Donald Trump announced a "huge win" for the 2026 red snapper season.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, has approved state-led permits for North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida. These new permits allow states to bypass strict federal limits that previously restricted red snapper fishing to just one or two days a year.

While federal managers have cited overfishing concerns in the past, President Trump says record-high fish populations warrant the expanded access.

Under the new pilot programs, North Carolina anglers are expected to see a significantly longer season—potentially up to 62 days—as the state tests new ways to collect real-time catch data.

Local fishing communities say the move is a vital step toward taking control of their own waters and revitalizing the coastal economy.