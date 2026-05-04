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After NOAA approval, NC anglers are expected to see a significantly longer red snapper season

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 4, 2026 at 6:56 AM EDT
State officials are asking recreational fishermen to donate Red Snapper carcasses to science.
South Atlantic Fishery Management Council
State officials are asking recreational fishermen to donate Red Snapper carcasses to science.

Anglers across the Southeast are celebrating after President Donald Trump announced a "huge win" for the 2026 red snapper season.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, has approved state-led permits for North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida. These new permits allow states to bypass strict federal limits that previously restricted red snapper fishing to just one or two days a year.

While federal managers have cited overfishing concerns in the past, President Trump says record-high fish populations warrant the expanded access.

Under the new pilot programs, North Carolina anglers are expected to see a significantly longer season—potentially up to 62 days—as the state tests new ways to collect real-time catch data.

Local fishing communities say the move is a vital step toward taking control of their own waters and revitalizing the coastal economy.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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