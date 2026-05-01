Washington’s Mayor Pro Tem resigns, walking away with a parting shot at the city’s leadership

A scathing social media post has ended the political career of Washington’s Mayor Pro Tem.

Nick Fritz announced his immediate resignation Thursday afternoon, walking away with a parting shot at the city’s leadership. In a blunt Facebook post, Fritz claimed the city council is a mere "thumbs up or thumbs down committee" with no real authority, alleging that policies are dictated by the "wheels of government" rather than elected officials.

Fritz didn't hold back, leveling accusations against Councilmember Anthony Tyre and former City Manager Jonathan Russell. He described local government as a "realm of trolls and ghouls" looking only to help themselves, concluding that it is "not a place for decent people."

City officials have not yet commented on the explosive exit or the plan to fill the vacant seat.