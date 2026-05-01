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Washington’s Mayor Pro Tem resigns, walking away with a parting shot at the city’s leadership

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 1, 2026 at 6:28 AM EDT
Nick Fritz announced his immediate resignation Thursday afternoon, walking away with a parting shot at the city’s leadership.
Nick Fritz
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Facebook
Nick Fritz announced his immediate resignation Thursday afternoon, walking away with a parting shot at the city’s leadership.

A scathing social media post has ended the political career of Washington’s Mayor Pro Tem.

Nick Fritz announced his immediate resignation Thursday afternoon, walking away with a parting shot at the city’s leadership. In a blunt Facebook post, Fritz claimed the city council is a mere "thumbs up or thumbs down committee" with no real authority, alleging that policies are dictated by the "wheels of government" rather than elected officials.

Fritz didn't hold back, leveling accusations against Councilmember Anthony Tyre and former City Manager Jonathan Russell. He described local government as a "realm of trolls and ghouls" looking only to help themselves, concluding that it is "not a place for decent people."

City officials have not yet commented on the explosive exit or the plan to fill the vacant seat.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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