Veterans rolling through ENC for the Soldier Ride 250, a 1,000-mile trek from Florida to New York

Jacksonville will be seeing a different kind of formation in Mid-May. Eighty veterans will be rolling through town for the Soldier Ride 250, a 1,000-mile trek from Florida to New York.

Among them is Kelly Emlinger, a UNC-Chapel Hill graduate and former Army medic who served twenty years and three combat deployments before facing a rare cancer diagnosis. While transitioning from medic to patient, Kelly found a new mission through the Wounded Warrior Project.

“And I found myself being a patient on my own floor, and that's when I had a Wounded Warrior Project representative show up and offer me the same type of backpack and the knowledge and the resources and opportunities," she said, "And the first time that I got involved was being offered an adaptive sporting event.”

After a twenty-year career as a medic, she Kelly a grueling battle with cancer and the prospect of losing a limb. For her, adaptive cycling is more than a hobby—it’s a lifeline.

“I found myself injured and now dealing with, ‘Do I keep a leg? Do I amputate the leg and uncertainty around my athletic ability?’ Here's where adaptive sport comes in," Kelly said. "And I just relied so heavily on sport over the years. And I would say even more so in the last 12, 13 years dealing with my medical issues.”

While the physical feat is impressive, the mission – part of the America 250 celebration -- is centered on connection. Meghan Wagner, Director of Physical Health and Wellness for Wounded Warrior Project, says these bonds are vital.

“Veterans could feel misunderstood, so being with other veterans creates this comfortable friendliness and camaraderie," she said, "And we're very excited to bring these 80 warriors together to be riding from Jacksonville (Florida) up to New York City to commemorate America 250, but also just to connect over the bonds of service.”

That connection is a proven lifesaver. According to a recent WWP survey, 43 percent of warriors use physical activity to cope with stress and mental health concerns.

The ride will roll through eastern North Carolina May 18 and 19.