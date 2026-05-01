U.S. Army Corps of Engineers: latest round of soil excavation at former military site in Buxton complete

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is packing up in Buxton—at least for now.

At Thursday’s Restoration Advisory Board meeting, officials confirmed that the latest round of soil excavation at the former military site is complete. But for the local community, this is just the latest chapter in a long-standing environmental crisis.

The site, a former Navy facility and Coast Guard base, became a major concern after a storm in September 2023 exposed rusted pipes and decades-old petroleum contamination. For more than a year, residents have reported a strong fuel smell and oil sheen on the water, leading to beach closures just steps away from the iconic Cape Hatteras Lighthouse.

While crews will fully vacate the area by May seventh, the job is far from over. A massive sampling project is set for September to determine exactly how much petroleum is still trapped beneath the sand.