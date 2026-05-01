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U.S. Army Corps of Engineers: latest round of soil excavation at former military site in Buxton complete

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 1, 2026 at 6:40 AM EDT
Last September the beach near the former military site was closed after erosion from storms exposed potentially hazardous infrastructure from the old bases, and last month seashore staff noticed a strong smell of petroleum products. The sheen on the water was also seen near the beach access.
Cape Hatteras National Seashore
Last September the beach near the former military site was closed after erosion from storms exposed potentially hazardous infrastructure from the old bases, and last month seashore staff noticed a strong smell of petroleum products. The sheen on the water was also seen near the beach access.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is packing up in Buxton—at least for now.

At Thursday’s Restoration Advisory Board meeting, officials confirmed that the latest round of soil excavation at the former military site is complete. But for the local community, this is just the latest chapter in a long-standing environmental crisis.

The site, a former Navy facility and Coast Guard base, became a major concern after a storm in September 2023 exposed rusted pipes and decades-old petroleum contamination. For more than a year, residents have reported a strong fuel smell and oil sheen on the water, leading to beach closures just steps away from the iconic Cape Hatteras Lighthouse.

While crews will fully vacate the area by May seventh, the job is far from over. A massive sampling project is set for September to determine exactly how much petroleum is still trapped beneath the sand.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston