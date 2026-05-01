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Stevens Center enters final renovation phase with a focus on patron and performer experience

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published May 1, 2026 at 1:34 PM EDT
New Stevens Center lobby
Rendering by Jenkins Peer Architects and Steinberg Hart
/
Courtesy UNCSA
Phase 1 of the Stevens Center renovation reimagined the lobby areas to create a more fluid entry, increase accessibility and provide amenities.

The University of North Carolina School of the Arts has released the latest design plans for its renovation of the historic Stevens Center in downtown Winston-Salem.

The building was originally designed as a silent movie theatre back in 1929. It was adapted for the performing arts a half-century later, and the current renovations began in the fall of 2023. So far, workers have renewed the brick exterior, roof and the Art Deco terracotta that adorns the facade. They’ve also expanded the lobby.

Architectural renderings of the Stevens Center by Jenkins Peer Architects and Steinberg Hart, for UNCSA
1 of 2  — UNC-Stevens-Center-V7-0001.jpg
Architectural renderings of the Stevens Center by Jenkins Peer Architects and Steinberg Hart, for UNCSA
Jenkins Peer Architects and Steinberg Hart / UNCSA
Architectural renderings of the Stevens Center by Jenkins Peer Architects and Steinberg Hart, for UNCSA
2 of 2  — 260415 UNCSA Stevens PH II Rendering - Dance.png
Architectural renderings of the Stevens Center by Jenkins Peer Architects and Steinberg Hart, for UNCSA
Jenkins Peer Architects and Steinberg Hart / UNCSA

UNCSA Chancellor Brian Cole says they're charting the course for the future while still honoring the Stevens Center’s past, and focusing on the audience experience.

"In terms of comfort with seats with access to the audience chamber, just a much better accessibility and circulation around the hall," says Cole. "There are more restrooms. Everything about it will be an improvement for the patron experience, but also for the artists that are performing." 

Cole says performers will have improved and expanded backstage areas and dressing rooms, and technologies like immersive sound and video. The newly renovated Stevens Center is slated to open its doors in 2029, just in time for its 100th birthday.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford