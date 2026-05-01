Stevens Center enters final renovation phase with a focus on patron and performer experience

The University of North Carolina School of the Arts has released the latest design plans for its renovation of the historic Stevens Center in downtown Winston-Salem.

The building was originally designed as a silent movie theatre back in 1929. It was adapted for the performing arts a half-century later, and the current renovations began in the fall of 2023. So far, workers have renewed the brick exterior, roof and the Art Deco terracotta that adorns the facade. They’ve also expanded the lobby.

1 of 2 — UNC-Stevens-Center-V7-0001.jpg Architectural renderings of the Stevens Center by Jenkins Peer Architects and Steinberg Hart, for UNCSA Jenkins Peer Architects and Steinberg Hart / UNCSA 2 of 2 — 260415 UNCSA Stevens PH II Rendering - Dance.png Architectural renderings of the Stevens Center by Jenkins Peer Architects and Steinberg Hart, for UNCSA Jenkins Peer Architects and Steinberg Hart / UNCSA

UNCSA Chancellor Brian Cole says they're charting the course for the future while still honoring the Stevens Center’s past, and focusing on the audience experience.

"In terms of comfort with seats with access to the audience chamber, just a much better accessibility and circulation around the hall," says Cole. "There are more restrooms. Everything about it will be an improvement for the patron experience, but also for the artists that are performing."

Cole says performers will have improved and expanded backstage areas and dressing rooms, and technologies like immersive sound and video. The newly renovated Stevens Center is slated to open its doors in 2029, just in time for its 100th birthday.