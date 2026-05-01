Rep. Chuck Edwards allegedly under investigation by House Ethics Committee

Western North Carolina Congressman Chuck Edwards is reportedly under investigation by the U.S. House Ethics Committee over unspecified allegations.

An email obtained by the news outlet Axios says a lawyer from the committee claims that Committee Chair Michael Guest, R-Miss., and ranking member Mark DeSaulnier, D-Calif., authorized the ethics staff to investigate "allegations involving Representative Chuck Edwards."

No allegations were specified. CNN later reported that the committee is investigating allegations of sexual harassment, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

"I welcome any investigation, given the professionalism my staff has demonstrated and my commitment to serving the people of Western NC,” Edwards said in an email to BPR.

“Given the current political environment we are facing in our nation, it comes as no surprise that others with their own political agendas will attempt to raise false accusations in order to create news stories."

A spokesperson for the House Ethics Committee declined to comment.

Edwards represents North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District, which includes Asheville and much of the surrounding mountain region. He is running for reelection this November against Democratic challenger Jamie Ager, a farmer and small business owner from Fairview.