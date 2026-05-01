Plan to more than double the size of a local limestone mine heading for public showdown

A controversial plan to more than double the size of a local limestone mine is heading for a public showdown.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality has scheduled a public hearing for May 27th regarding the Willis Neck Mine near Vanceboro. The applicant, R.J.’s Bushhogging, is seeking to add nearly 60 acres to its current operation, bringing excavation activity even closer to neighboring homes.

Residents in the Winn Circle area have already filed petitions opposing the expansion, citing concerns over increased dust, noise, and the site's location in a flood hazard area.

The hearing will take place at 6:00 p.m. at the Craven County Community College Auditorium in New Bern. Anyone wishing to speak can sign up starting at 5:30 p.m. that evening.