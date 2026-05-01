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Plan to more than double the size of a local limestone mine heading for public showdown

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 1, 2026 at 6:44 AM EDT
Two excavators scoop and drop limestone marl and crushed concrete off a barge into the Pamlico Sound to create an artificial oyster habitat.
Ryan Shaffer
/
Public Radio East
Two excavators scoop and drop limestone marl and crushed concrete off a barge into the Pamlico Sound to create an artificial oyster habitat.

A controversial plan to more than double the size of a local limestone mine is heading for a public showdown.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality has scheduled a public hearing for May 27th regarding the Willis Neck Mine near Vanceboro. The applicant, R.J.’s Bushhogging, is seeking to add nearly 60 acres to its current operation, bringing excavation activity even closer to neighboring homes.

Residents in the Winn Circle area have already filed petitions opposing the expansion, citing concerns over increased dust, noise, and the site's location in a flood hazard area.

The hearing will take place at 6:00 p.m. at the Craven County Community College Auditorium in New Bern. Anyone wishing to speak can sign up starting at 5:30 p.m. that evening.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston