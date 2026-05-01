Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

NC AG reaches settlement in years-long battle over soaring cost of EpiPens

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 1, 2026 at 7:30 AM EDT
Where are the generic alternatives to EpiPen and other expensive drugs that have lost patent protection?
Victor J. Blue
/
Bloomberg via Getty Images
Where are the generic alternatives to EpiPen and other expensive drugs that have lost patent protection?

A major payout is coming to North Carolina taxpayers after a years-long battle over the soaring cost of EpiPens.

Attorney General Jeff Jackson announced an $11 million settlement with drug distributor Mylan, resolving claims that the company used anti-competitive tactics to inflate the price of the life-saving allergy injectors.

“They ran marketing campaigns making misleading claims about the cheaper generic versions that did exist,” he said, “That meant less competition, which let them charge higher prices.”

Jackson accused Mylan of using "illegal" tactics to hike prices by 500 percent. “In 2007, a two-pack of EpiPens cost about 100 bucks, but by 2016, it was $600,” the attorney general said,”That's six times the price in nine years.”

The State Health Plan and Medicaid will each receive $4.2 million dollars. The settlement also forces Mylan to increase co-pay coupons for generics, lowering costs for the 10,000 state employees who rely on the injectors.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston