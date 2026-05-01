N.C. Congressman demanding immediate passage of Ensuring Justice for Camp Lejeune Victims Act

Congressman Don Davis is taking his fight for veterans directly to the House floor.

The First District representative is demanding immediate passage of the Ensuring Justice for Camp Lejeune Victims Act. The bill aims to clear a crushing backlog of more than 400,000 claims from those poisoned by toxic water at the base.

During his speech this week, Davis highlighted a ticking clock for aging veterans. “Many are running out of time," he said, "Confined to a narrow two-year following window, even as the science makes clear these illnesses can take decades to surface.”

The bipartisan legislation would guarantee victims the right to a jury trial and expand jurisdiction to more courts to speed up the process. Davis says the government must act before more veterans die while waiting for their day in court.