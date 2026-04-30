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UNC System grants boost rural health care training programs

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published April 30, 2026 at 4:33 PM EDT
Medical students in a classroom lecture
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Nearly $4 and a half million dollars from the state-funded grants will support professional student training, including medicine, nursing, clinical psychology, social work, speech language, pathology, occupational therapy, pharmacy, and dentistry.

The University of North Carolina System has awarded nearly $6.5 million dollars to expand healthcare workforce training programs in rural parts of the state, including the High Country.

The General Assembly established the Rural Residency Medical Education and Training Fund three years ago to train more healthcare providers and connect them to communities in need. Appalachian State University’s Beaver College of Health Sciences received four grants to support programs including social work, nursing and behavioral health.

And the Mountain Area Health Education Center will apply its new funding toward pharmacist residency training, expanding its statewide rural fellowship and its family medicine program in the Boone area. 

CEO Dr. William Hathaway says caring for complex patients with special needs and intellectual disabilities requires expertise.   

"Not every physician who's trained in family medicine or primary care is adept at that, and so we have faculty members on our campus and in the Boone area who will be focusing on training residents to develop those skills so that they can go serve their communities," says Hathaway. 

He says that the grant will impact patients directly by offering services where they don’t currently exist. 
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
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