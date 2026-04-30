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U.S. Supreme Court congressional map ruling in Louisiana case expected to impact North Carolina

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 30, 2026 at 6:41 AM EDT
FILE - Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building at dusk on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 16, 2022. The court is set to hear arguments Wednesday in a case from North Carolina, where Republican efforts to draw congressional districts heavily in their favor were blocked by a Democratic majority on the state Supreme Court because the GOP map violated the state constitution.
(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
In a six-to-three ruling in Louisiana versus Callais, the Court effectively gutted Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. The decision now requires plaintiffs to prove "intentional discrimination" to strike down a map—a standard that critics say makes it nearly impossible to challenge racially biased redistricting.

The U.S. Supreme Court has dealt a massive blow to voting rights, and the impact is expected to hit home hard here in North Carolina.

In a six-to-three ruling in Louisiana versus Callais, the Court effectively gutted Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. The decision now requires plaintiffs to prove "intentional discrimination" to strike down a map—a standard that critics say makes it nearly impossible to challenge racially biased redistricting.

Dissenting Justice Elena Kagan specifically warned that this ruling allows minority voters to be "cracked" out of the electoral process. For North Carolina, this likely kills current legal challenges against the state’s congressional maps, including the fight over the First District.

Adrienne Kelly of Democracy North Carolina called the ruling a "profound betrayal," noting that the state's long history of gerrymandering is exactly what the now-weakened law was meant to prevent.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston