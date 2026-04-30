Swansboro church is the newest stop on the Onslow County African American Heritage Trail

A historic church in Swansboro is being recognized as the newest stop on the Onslow County African American Heritage Trail.

The Jacksonville Onslow Chamber’s Business Diversity Council announced that St. Thomas AME Zion Church will be honored with a commemorative marker unveiling next month. Established in 1869, the church has a unique history; its original structure was actually floated down the White Oak River on barges to its current location.

For more than a decade, it served as the only place of worship in Swansboro, standing today as one of the oldest African American churches in the county.

Organizers say the addition to the trail ensures the church's legacy of faith and perseverance is preserved for future generations.