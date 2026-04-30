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Swansboro church is the newest stop on the Onslow County African American Heritage Trail

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 30, 2026 at 6:57 AM EDT
Swansboro Historical Association

A historic church in Swansboro is being recognized as the newest stop on the Onslow County African American Heritage Trail.

The Jacksonville Onslow Chamber’s Business Diversity Council announced that St. Thomas AME Zion Church will be honored with a commemorative marker unveiling next month. Established in 1869, the church has a unique history; its original structure was actually floated down the White Oak River on barges to its current location.

For more than a decade, it served as the only place of worship in Swansboro, standing today as one of the oldest African American churches in the county.

Organizers say the addition to the trail ensures the church's legacy of faith and perseverance is preserved for future generations.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston