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New study sounding the alarm on "forever chemicals" hiding in North Carolina’s farmland

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 30, 2026 at 6:44 AM EDT
A tractor pulls a planter through a field as corn is planted in Princeton, Ill.
Daniel Acker/Bloomberg/Getty Images
A tractor pulls a planter through a field as corn is planted.

A new state study is sounding the alarm on "forever chemicals" hiding in North Carolina’s farmland.

Researchers with the Department of Environmental Quality have detected toxic PFAS chemicals at every stage of the state’s wastewater process. Most concerning for the agricultural community, the study found these man-made chemicals in sewage sludge, soil, and even in fields where treated sludge has been used as fertilizer for years.

Linked to cancer and other serious health risks, these "forever chemicals" remain largely unregulated in farming practices. Environmental experts say the findings raise fresh questions about the safety of current waste-disposal methods and the long-term impact on North Carolina’s food supply and groundwater.

State officials are now under pressure to determine how to manage these contaminants in rural communities that rely on these fields.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston