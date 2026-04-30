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New rules are coming for North Carolina sheepshead fishing

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 30, 2026 at 7:15 AM EDT
UNC

New rules are coming for North Carolina sheepshead fishing.

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission has voted to adopt a temporary rule for sheepshead harvest in inland and joint fishing waters. Starting May 8th, the daily creel limit will be set at five fish with a minimum size limit of 14 inches.

The rule also specifies there is no closed season, though the fish cannot be sold. This move aligns inland regulations with those recently set by the Division of Marine Fisheries for coastal waters.
Inland Fisheries Assistant Chief Ben Ricks says the goal is to provide regulatory consistency and avoid confusion for anglers moving between different North Carolina waterways.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston