New rules are coming for North Carolina sheepshead fishing.

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission has voted to adopt a temporary rule for sheepshead harvest in inland and joint fishing waters. Starting May 8th, the daily creel limit will be set at five fish with a minimum size limit of 14 inches.

The rule also specifies there is no closed season, though the fish cannot be sold. This move aligns inland regulations with those recently set by the Division of Marine Fisheries for coastal waters.

Inland Fisheries Assistant Chief Ben Ricks says the goal is to provide regulatory consistency and avoid confusion for anglers moving between different North Carolina waterways.