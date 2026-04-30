Island community, NCDOT launching new experiment to tackle island traffic jams

With the busy summer season just around the corner, Surf City and state transportation officials are launching a new experiment to tackle island traffic jams.

Beginning next Wednesday, drivers crossing the Surf City Bridge onto the island will face a temporary traffic signal before entering the roundabout at N.C. 50 and 210. The goal is to stop bridge traffic periodically, giving vehicles already on the island more time to clear the intersection and reducing the gridlock on North New River and South Topsail Drives.

In addition to the light, the town is installing temporary barriers to steer pedestrians away from crossing inside the roundabout for safety.

Officials say the signal will stay in place for at least two weeks while they analyze its effectiveness. If the pilot project helps smooth out the commute, it could lead to a permanent long-term solution for one of the town’s biggest traffic headaches.