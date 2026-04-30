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Island community, NCDOT launching new experiment to tackle island traffic jams

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 30, 2026 at 6:55 AM EDT
Beginning next Wednesday, drivers crossing the Surf City Bridge onto the island will face a temporary traffic signal before entering the roundabout at N.C. 50 and 210. The goal is to stop bridge traffic periodically, giving vehicles already on the island more time to clear the intersection and reducing the gridlock on North New River and South Topsail Drives.
Town of Surf City
Beginning next Wednesday, drivers crossing the Surf City Bridge onto the island will face a temporary traffic signal before entering the roundabout at N.C. 50 and 210. The goal is to stop bridge traffic periodically, giving vehicles already on the island more time to clear the intersection and reducing the gridlock on North New River and South Topsail Drives.

With the busy summer season just around the corner, Surf City and state transportation officials are launching a new experiment to tackle island traffic jams.

Beginning next Wednesday, drivers crossing the Surf City Bridge onto the island will face a temporary traffic signal before entering the roundabout at N.C. 50 and 210. The goal is to stop bridge traffic periodically, giving vehicles already on the island more time to clear the intersection and reducing the gridlock on North New River and South Topsail Drives.

In addition to the light, the town is installing temporary barriers to steer pedestrians away from crossing inside the roundabout for safety.

Officials say the signal will stay in place for at least two weeks while they analyze its effectiveness. If the pilot project helps smooth out the commute, it could lead to a permanent long-term solution for one of the town’s biggest traffic headaches.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston