Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

162 years ago today, the town of Washington was left in ruins as Union forces began a chaotic retreat

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 30, 2026 at 11:20 AM EDT

Thursday marks a dark anniversary in Beaufort County.

On this date in 1864, the town of Washington was left in ruins as Union forces began a chaotic retreat. After occupying the town for two years, federal troops received orders to evacuate following the fall of nearby Plymouth.

But, according to the state Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, as the garrison prepared to board ships on the afternoon of April 30th, the withdrawal turned into a disaster. Fires broke out across the settlement, destroying at least half of the town and leaving hundreds of people homeless and destitute.

The looting and arson were so severe that even the Union’s own district commander, Brigadier General Innis Palmer, joined Confederates in harshly condemning the conduct of his departing troops.

It remains one of the most devastating chapters of the Civil War in Eastern North Carolina.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston