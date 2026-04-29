Public invited to weigh in on the future of North Carolina’s blue crab population

State fisheries experts are inviting the public to weigh in on the future of North Carolina’s blue crab population during a special webinar next month.

The Division of Marine Fisheries is hosting the online session on May 28th to discuss a new benchmark stock assessment. Scientists will walk through the data they are using to track blue crab numbers and outline the steps they are taking to determine the health of the fishery. This update is a big deal for local fishermen, as a previous assessment several years ago found the population was being overfished, leading to stricter harvest rules.

The webinar starts at 6 p.m. and will include a presentation followed by a chance for the public to ask questions. While the meeting is being held virtually over WebEx, a listening station will also be set up at the division’s headquarters in Morehead City.

Blue Crab Stock Assessment Webinar

Thursday, May 28

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Register for Webinar: https://ncgov.webex.com/webappng/sites/ncgov/meeting/register/10c5da100b7640e38e337f6e6a7608a7?ticket=4832534b000000084dd744332859fc612bad67facca9854a9d7fdc554fff09e0811e11da73f4b400×tamp=1777453906180&RGID=rca03f602d26a5fc01b69f307baca8dff&isAutoPopRegisterForm=false