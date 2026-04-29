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Public invited to weigh in on the future of North Carolina’s blue crab population

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 29, 2026 at 6:53 AM EDT
Hard crabs, like these blue crabs, are used in Bill Smith's Crab Stew recipe.
iStockphoto
Scientists will walk through the data they are using to track blue crab numbers and outline the steps they are taking to determine the health of the fishery.

State fisheries experts are inviting the public to weigh in on the future of North Carolina’s blue crab population during a special webinar next month.

The Division of Marine Fisheries is hosting the online session on May 28th to discuss a new benchmark stock assessment. Scientists will walk through the data they are using to track blue crab numbers and outline the steps they are taking to determine the health of the fishery. This update is a big deal for local fishermen, as a previous assessment several years ago found the population was being overfished, leading to stricter harvest rules.

The webinar starts at 6 p.m. and will include a presentation followed by a chance for the public to ask questions. While the meeting is being held virtually over WebEx, a listening station will also be set up at the division’s headquarters in Morehead City.

Blue Crab Stock Assessment Webinar
Thursday, May 28
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Register for Webinar: https://ncgov.webex.com/webappng/sites/ncgov/meeting/register/10c5da100b7640e38e337f6e6a7608a7?ticket=4832534b000000084dd744332859fc612bad67facca9854a9d7fdc554fff09e0811e11da73f4b400&timestamp=1777453906180&RGID=rca03f602d26a5fc01b69f307baca8dff&isAutoPopRegisterForm=false
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston