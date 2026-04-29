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Parents, students weigh in on possible closure of a Craven County elementary school

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 29, 2026 at 6:35 AM EDT

The Craven County Board of Education wrapped up a highly anticipated public hearing Tuesday night, hearing from a crowd of community members about the proposed closure of Graham A. Barden Elementary. The session, held at the Havelock High School Performing Arts Center, gave parents, staff, and local residents a chance to weigh in before the board makes a final call next month.

Throughout the evening, district leaders reiterated the challenges the school is facing, including shifting enrollment across the county and the rising costs of maintaining the older building.
Graham A. Barden is currently one of the most expensive facilities in the system to operate, and officials estimate that closing it could save more than $500,000 a year. Those savings, according to the district, would be funneled back into other schools to benefit students across the board.

While the board has already voted to move forward with this evaluation process, they have been clear that no final decision was made at last night’s meeting. Superintendent Dr. Matthew Cheeseman previously noted that the goal of the hearing was strictly to gather input and continue exploring every possible option for the students and the district.

Now that the public input phase is complete, the community is looking toward the week of May 18th, when a final vote is expected to take place. If the board ultimately decides to move forward with the closure, they will have a roughly forty-day window to reassign students and staff before the start of the next school year.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston