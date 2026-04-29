North Carolina A&T State University joins 14 HBCUs in launching new research coalition

North Carolina A&T State University is joining 14 other historically Black colleges and universities to launch a national coalition.

The new Association of HBCU Research Institutions is designed to boost funding opportunities, expand student access to careers and enhance faculty recruitment. A&T is joined by Howard, Hampton and Clark Atlanta, among other universities.

The schools will work together to increase the number of HBCUs achieving the highest designation for research. The coalition is partnering with the Association of American Universities, based in Washington, D.C., where its offices will be located.

The Harvard and the Legacy of Slavery Initiative will also support the new coalition with a three-year, $1 million grant.