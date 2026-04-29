NC House Democrats pushing bill aimed at shielding students from immigration enforcement at school

North Carolina House Democrats are pushing a new bill aimed at shielding students from immigration enforcement while they are at school.

The Plyler Educational Protections Act was introduced in response to recent immigration operations that lawmakers say have caused widespread fear and absenteeism in local districts. If passed, the bill would require all public schools to create formal plans for responding to immigration officers on campus. It would also prohibit schools from sharing a student's personal information with federal authorities without a judicial warrant.

Democratic Representative Julia Greenfield says the goal is to ensure every child feels safe enough to attend class. The bill also mandates that schools notify parents immediately if immigration agents request access to campus.

The move sets up a likely clash with Republican leaders, who have recently pushed for increased state cooperation with federal immigration authorities.