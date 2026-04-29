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NC House Democrats pushing bill aimed at shielding students from immigration enforcement at school

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 29, 2026 at 6:45 AM EDT
Raphael Sanchez, a chief counsel for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, has been charged with stealing immigrants' identities.
The Washington Post
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If passed, the bill would require all public schools to create formal plans for responding to immigration officers on campus. It would also prohibit schools from sharing a student's personal information with federal authorities without a judicial warrant.

North Carolina House Democrats are pushing a new bill aimed at shielding students from immigration enforcement while they are at school.

The Plyler Educational Protections Act was introduced in response to recent immigration operations that lawmakers say have caused widespread fear and absenteeism in local districts. If passed, the bill would require all public schools to create formal plans for responding to immigration officers on campus. It would also prohibit schools from sharing a student's personal information with federal authorities without a judicial warrant.

Democratic Representative Julia Greenfield says the goal is to ensure every child feels safe enough to attend class. The bill also mandates that schools notify parents immediately if immigration agents request access to campus.

The move sets up a likely clash with Republican leaders, who have recently pushed for increased state cooperation with federal immigration authorities.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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