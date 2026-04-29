Fourth report of "secret peeping" in ECU residence hall this semester

East Carolina University police are investigating yet another report of "secret peeping" in a campus residence hall.

According to campus police, the latest incident happened Sunday evening in a restroom at Jones Hall. A male student reported seeing two men holding a cell phone over his stall while he was using the facilities. When the victim confronted the pair, they reportedly told him it was just a prank.

This is the fourth peeping incident reported on campus this semester, following a string of similar cases in March that led to the arrest of a twenty-one-year-old student. Investigators are currently working to identify the people involved in this newest case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECU Police Department.