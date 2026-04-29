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Fourth report of "secret peeping" in ECU residence hall this semester

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 29, 2026 at 6:57 AM EDT
East Carolina University

East Carolina University police are investigating yet another report of "secret peeping" in a campus residence hall.

According to campus police, the latest incident happened Sunday evening in a restroom at Jones Hall. A male student reported seeing two men holding a cell phone over his stall while he was using the facilities. When the victim confronted the pair, they reportedly told him it was just a prank.

This is the fourth peeping incident reported on campus this semester, following a string of similar cases in March that led to the arrest of a twenty-one-year-old student. Investigators are currently working to identify the people involved in this newest case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECU Police Department.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston