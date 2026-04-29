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Former FBI Director indicted in an ENC federal courtroom over a social media post from last year

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 29, 2026 at 6:26 AM EDT
James Comey at NPR's New York bureau.
Elias Williams for NPR
James Comey at NPR's New York bureau.

A federal grand jury in the Eastern District of North Carolina has indicted former FBI Director James Comey over a social media post from last year. The charges stem from a photo Comey shared of seashells on a beach arranged to spell out the message "86 47."

Federal prosecutors in New Bern characterize the image as a threat of violence against the president, arguing that the numbers are shorthand for removing the 47th president from office. Comey now faces two felony counts, including making a threat against the president, which carries a potential ten-year prison sentence.

In a video statement released shortly after the indictment, Comey maintained his innocence, saying he viewed the display as a clever political message and does not condone violence. This is the second time the administration has pursued charges against the former director after a previous case in Virginia was dismissed last fall.

The case has been assigned to District Judge Louise Flanagan. No court date has been set, but the Department of Justice confirmed an arrest warrant has been issued
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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