Former FBI Director indicted in an ENC federal courtroom over a social media post from last year

A federal grand jury in the Eastern District of North Carolina has indicted former FBI Director James Comey over a social media post from last year. The charges stem from a photo Comey shared of seashells on a beach arranged to spell out the message "86 47."

Federal prosecutors in New Bern characterize the image as a threat of violence against the president, arguing that the numbers are shorthand for removing the 47th president from office. Comey now faces two felony counts, including making a threat against the president, which carries a potential ten-year prison sentence.

In a video statement released shortly after the indictment, Comey maintained his innocence, saying he viewed the display as a clever political message and does not condone violence. This is the second time the administration has pursued charges against the former director after a previous case in Virginia was dismissed last fall.

The case has been assigned to District Judge Louise Flanagan. No court date has been set, but the Department of Justice confirmed an arrest warrant has been issued