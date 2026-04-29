Ceremonies to commemorate battle of the Atlantic, which brought World War II directly to the North Carolina coast

Eighty-four years ago, the battle of the Atlantic brought World War II directly to the North Carolina coast, and the communities of Hatteras and Ocracoke are gathering to remember the foreign sailors who died defending American shores.

The first ceremony will take place next Thursday at the Buxton British Cemetery to honor the crew of the San Delfino, a British tanker sunk by a German U-boat in 1942. The second commemoration is scheduled for next Friday at the Ocracoke British Cemetery for the crew of the HMS Bedfordshire, which was sunk with all hands on board.

Representatives from the U.S. Coast Guard, the U.S. Navy, and the British Royal Navy will join local residents for the commemorations.

Museum officials say these events are a powerful reminder of how close the war truly came to the Eastern seaboard. Both ceremonies are open to the public, though the Graveyard of the Atlantic Museum will be closed while staff participates in the Buxton service.