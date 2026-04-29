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Ceremonies to commemorate battle of the Atlantic, which brought World War II directly to the North Carolina coast

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 29, 2026 at 6:48 AM EDT
Buxton British Cemetary
Graveyard of the Atlantic Museum
Buxton British Cemetary

Eighty-four years ago, the battle of the Atlantic brought World War II directly to the North Carolina coast, and the communities of Hatteras and Ocracoke are gathering to remember the foreign sailors who died defending American shores.

The first ceremony will take place next Thursday at the Buxton British Cemetery to honor the crew of the San Delfino, a British tanker sunk by a German U-boat in 1942. The second commemoration is scheduled for next Friday at the Ocracoke British Cemetery for the crew of the HMS Bedfordshire, which was sunk with all hands on board.

Representatives from the U.S. Coast Guard, the U.S. Navy, and the British Royal Navy will join local residents for the commemorations.

Museum officials say these events are a powerful reminder of how close the war truly came to the Eastern seaboard. Both ceremonies are open to the public, though the Graveyard of the Atlantic Museum will be closed while staff participates in the Buxton service.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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