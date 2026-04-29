Carteret County’s longest-serving sheriff is stepping down.

Sheriff Asa Buck announced he will retire on June first, wrapping up a twenty-five-year career in law enforcement. Buck has served as sheriff for more than nineteen years, having first been elected to the post in 2006. During his time in office, he became a leader among his peers, serving as president of the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association and guiding the county through nearly two decades of growth and major storms.

With Buck leaving mid-term, the responsibility of picking his replacement falls to the Carteret County Board of Commissioners. They are expected to appoint a successor to fill the role until the next election cycle.