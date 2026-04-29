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Carteret County’s longest-serving sheriff is stepping down

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 29, 2026 at 6:55 AM EDT

Carteret County’s longest-serving sheriff is stepping down.

Sheriff Asa Buck announced he will retire on June first, wrapping up a twenty-five-year career in law enforcement. Buck has served as sheriff for more than nineteen years, having first been elected to the post in 2006. During his time in office, he became a leader among his peers, serving as president of the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association and guiding the county through nearly two decades of growth and major storms.

With Buck leaving mid-term, the responsibility of picking his replacement falls to the Carteret County Board of Commissioners. They are expected to appoint a successor to fill the role until the next election cycle.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston