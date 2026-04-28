Wednesday open house to address concerns about private drinking water quality near Camp Lejeune

The Navy and Marine Corps are inviting people in Jacksonville to an open house on Wednesday to address concerns about private drinking water quality near Camp Lejeune.

The meeting, held at the Hilton Garden Inn on Jacksonville Parkway, centers on a new offer from the military to test private wells for the presence of PFAS, also known as "forever chemicals."

Officials believe these substances may have migrated off-base near the Midway Park and Stone Bay Fire Stations due to the historical use of specialized firefighting foam. The upcoming sampling is a proactive effort to determine if these materials have impacted the local water supply.

The open house is designed for the public to drop in at their convenience, with two sessions running from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and again from 5 to 7 p.m. Representatives will be on hand to explain the testing process and help residents determine if their wells are eligible for the free sampling.