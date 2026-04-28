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Wednesday open house to address concerns about private drinking water quality near Camp Lejeune

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 28, 2026 at 6:49 AM EDT
A welcome sign stands outside of the Holcomb Gate on Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 8, 2008. MCB Camp Lejeune has been noted as the Home of the Expeditionary Forces in Readiness; directly supporting the II Marine Expeditionary Force.
Photo courtesy of U.S. Marine Corps
A welcome sign stands outside of the Holcomb Gate on Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 8, 2008. MCB Camp Lejeune has been noted as the Home of the Expeditionary Forces in Readiness; directly supporting the II Marine Expeditionary Force.

The Navy and Marine Corps are inviting people in Jacksonville to an open house on Wednesday to address concerns about private drinking water quality near Camp Lejeune.

The meeting, held at the Hilton Garden Inn on Jacksonville Parkway, centers on a new offer from the military to test private wells for the presence of PFAS, also known as "forever chemicals."

Officials believe these substances may have migrated off-base near the Midway Park and Stone Bay Fire Stations due to the historical use of specialized firefighting foam. The upcoming sampling is a proactive effort to determine if these materials have impacted the local water supply.

The open house is designed for the public to drop in at their convenience, with two sessions running from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and again from 5 to 7 p.m. Representatives will be on hand to explain the testing process and help residents determine if their wells are eligible for the free sampling.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston