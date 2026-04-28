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U.S. Census Bureau highlighting which parts of ENC may struggle most to recover from a major disaster

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 28, 2026 at 6:47 AM EDT
U.S. Census Bureau
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As hurricane season approaches, new data from the U.S. Census Bureau is highlighting which parts of Eastern North Carolina may struggle most to recover from a major disaster. The bureau’s latest interactive map measures social vulnerability, a ranking based on factors like high poverty levels, crowded housing, and a lack of reliable transportation.

In eastern North Carolina, the map shows a stark contrast between most coastal hubs and rural inland neighbors. While beach towns often have the resources to rebuild quickly, rural stretches across counties like Jones, Lenoir, and Pamlico, and Duplin show higher percentages of people living with three or more risk factors. These factors, which include limited internet access and a large elderly population, create significant barriers to receiving emergency alerts or evacuating safely.

Emergency managers are using this data to identify neighborhoods where neighbors might be stranded without a vehicle or unable to afford basic supplies after a storm. The goal is to move beyond just tracking the path of a hurricane and start focusing on the resilience of the people in its way.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston