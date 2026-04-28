Triad Cultural Arts launches campaign to preserve historic Black landmark

A Winston-Salem nonprofit is launching a campaign to help preserve a landmark tied to the city’s Black history.

Triad Cultural Arts has a goal of raising $250,000 by June 30, in honor of America's 250th anniversary. The money will support capital improvements at the Shotgun House Museum site on Humphrey Street, including the construction of a gathering space.

The shotgun house dates back to 1872 and the city's first planned Black community: Liberia, which would later be known as Happy Hill.

Triad Cultural Arts Executive Director Abrea Armstrong says the campaign is about preserving and honoring that history.

“I think it's important as a Black cultural and historical organization for us to really put our stake in the ground and to remind everyone how invaluable Black contributions have been to the fabric that is American culture and society,” she says.

Armstrong says the improvements will allow the nonprofit to accommodate school groups and community events at the site in the years to come.