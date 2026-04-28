Thomasville school board appoints acting superintendent

The Thomasville City Schools Board of Education has appointed an acting superintendent, following the former leader’s recent resignation.

Quincy Williams announced he was resigning from his role as Thomasville City Schools superintendent two weeks ago.

He said it was a mutual decision made with the board of education. Williams had served in the role for about two years. His last day was April 27.

At a meeting this week, board members chose Carmen Concepcion to serve in his place until they identify an interim superintendent.

She’s served as the district’s chief of schools and wellness for the last two years.