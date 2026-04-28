Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New state data reveals the lowest infant mortality rate in North Carolina history

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 28, 2026 at 6:54 AM EDT
Khatawut Chaemchamras
/
Getty Images

North Carolina is celebrating a historic shift in public health as new state data reveals the lowest infant mortality rate in the state’s history. According to the Department of Health and Human Services, the infant mortality rate dropped nearly nine percent over the last year, a decline experts attribute to Medicaid expansion and extended postpartum care for new mothers.

The report brings more good news regarding the state’s addiction crisis. Overdose deaths across North Carolina plummeted by more than a third in 2024, marking the first significant decline in five years. Governor Josh Stein credited the turnaround to a billion-dollar reinvestment of opioid settlement funds into local treatment and the distribution of over 150,000 doses of life-saving naloxone.

While health officials say the numbers prove that recent investments in behavioral health and insurance coverage are working, challenges remain. Cancer has returned as the state's leading cause of death, and significant racial disparities in infant health persist.

State leaders say they are committed to using this momentum to ensure these improvements reach every community in the state.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston