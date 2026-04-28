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NC teacher pay among lowest in the nation, one ENC school district suspends classes on day of rally

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston,
WUNC
Published April 28, 2026 at 6:43 AM EDT
LA Johnson
/
NPR

In a new national report on average teacher pay, North Carolina dropped three spots to 46th in the nation. The National Education Association released rankings Monday, based on data estimating teacher pay for the current school year.

Tamika Walker Kelly, President of the North Carolina Association of Educators, said every neighboring state pays teachers more, and , “You cannot build a stable, high quality educator workforce when the state next door is offering thousands more per year.”

She called on teachers to join NCAE's march in Raleigh on Friday to demand better school funding.

Meanwhile, Pitt County students are getting an unexpected day off on Friday.

District officials announced that May 1st will transition from a regular school day to an optional teacher workday due to a massive wave of staff absences. Nearly 500 staff members are scheduled to be out, leaving around 200 substitute positions unfilled. The district says the sheer volume of absences has made it impossible to provide safe and consistent supervision for students.

While the district did not explicitly name a cause for the shortage, the move aligns with the statewide "Kids Over Corporations March."
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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