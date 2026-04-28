Greensboro Police fire cadet after arrest for impersonating officer

The Greensboro Police Department has fired a police academy cadet after he was arrested and charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer.

Officials say Maceo John Cannon, 20, was also charged with false imprisonment after his arrest Tuesday morning.

According to a news release, Cannon confronted a woman about her driving on April 21. During the incident, Cannon was wearing a jacket with GPD patches and placed his department-issued laptop in plain view while in his personal vehicle.

A citizen notified Greensboro Police detectives, who began an investigation.

Online booking records show that Cannon posted a $1,500 bond for the charges, both misdemeanors. Police say the investigation is ongoing.