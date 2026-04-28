Greensboro approves financing for six affordable multi-family developments

Greensboro is committing funds to support six affordable housing developments.

The city council approved $8.1 million in federal and local money for the construction of developments that will bring 338 new units to Greensboro. The money will also help two developers rehabilitate an additional 80 units.

Greensboro’s Housing and Neighborhood Development staff recommended the six projects for funding. It comes as the city continues its Road to 10,000 plan. More than 3,000 homes have been completed or are under construction since the initiative was announced last year.

According to the city, the recently awarded projects range from affordable to more market-rate housing.

Construction for the developments is expected to begin in the fall of 2027.