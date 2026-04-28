Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

City officials issue safety warning after lithium battery likely sparked fire inside trash truck

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 28, 2026 at 6:30 AM EDT
Jacksonville Fire Department

The City of Jacksonville is issuing a safety warning after a lithium battery likely sparked a fire inside a trash collection truck on Friday.

City officials say these batteries become extremely dangerous when they are crushed or punctured by heavy equipment. When compressed inside a truck, they can easily ignite, putting sanitation workers at risk and causing expensive damage to city vehicles.

Lithium and rechargeable batteries are strictly banned from all household trash and recycling carts. This includes batteries for power tools, laptops, cell phones, and even small button cells.

People are asked to take all used batteries to approved drop-off locations. Local recycling sites can be found at batterynetwork.org.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston