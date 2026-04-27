Woman accused of defrauding ENC newspaper by claiming commission on fake ad sales

A Winterville woman is accused of a major fraud scheme involving a local newspaper.

Washington police have arrested Kristen Terry on charges that include embezzlement and larceny. Terry was an employee of Boone Newsmedia, the company that operates the Washington Daily News. Investigators say the fraud dates back to 2024.

Warrants allege Terry reported fake advertising sales for at least two businesses that didn't actually exist. By creating these fictitious deals, she was able to pocket thousands in unearned commissions.

Terry was released after posting a $40,000 bond.