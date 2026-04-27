Two new ‘No Budget, No Pay’ proposals moving through the general assembly

North Carolina lawmakers could soon see their paychecks disappear if they can't meet their deadlines.

Two new ‘No Budget, No Pay’ proposals are moving through the general assembly, aimed at ending the gridlock that has stalled state spending in the past. The most aggressive plan, House Bill 1039, is a constitutional amendment that would force legislators to permanently forfeit their salaries for every day a budget is late past July 1st.

Supporters say if teachers and state employees have to wait for their raises, politicians shouldn't get paid for unfinished work. Critics, however, worry the move could unfairly pressure part-time lawmakers who rely on that income.

If approved by the legislature, voters would have the final say on the amendment this November.