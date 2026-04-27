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Two new ‘No Budget, No Pay’ proposals moving through the general assembly

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 27, 2026 at 6:55 AM EDT
Previous Democratic requests for Republicans to permit debate and votes on gun-control measures and others to keep weapons out of the hands of people at extreme risk of becoming violent have been unsuccessful.
(Photo: North Carolina Legislature)
Previous Democratic requests for Republicans to permit debate and votes on gun-control measures and others to keep weapons out of the hands of people at extreme risk of becoming violent have been unsuccessful.

North Carolina lawmakers could soon see their paychecks disappear if they can't meet their deadlines.

Two new ‘No Budget, No Pay’ proposals are moving through the general assembly, aimed at ending the gridlock that has stalled state spending in the past. The most aggressive plan, House Bill 1039, is a constitutional amendment that would force legislators to permanently forfeit their salaries for every day a budget is late past July 1st.

Supporters say if teachers and state employees have to wait for their raises, politicians shouldn't get paid for unfinished work. Critics, however, worry the move could unfairly pressure part-time lawmakers who rely on that income.

If approved by the legislature, voters would have the final say on the amendment this November.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston