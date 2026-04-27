Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

State auditing NC Ferry Sytem, Division of Marine Fisheries

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 27, 2026 at 6:27 AM EDT
North Carolina ferry passengers can now receive text or email alerts on schedule changes via the new Ferry FINS system.
(Photo: NCDOT)
North Carolina ferry passengers can now receive text or email alerts on schedule changes via the new Ferry FINS system.

North Carolina’s coastal systems are coming under the microscope of the State Auditor.

Dave Boliek announced that his office has begun a ‘top-to-bottom’ business audit of the state’s ferry system to see if it can be run more efficiently. But the scrutiny doesn’t stop at the docks. Boliek is also targeting the Division of Marine Fisheries, specifically looking into whether fish hatchery testing across the state is as robust as it should be.

Boliek says these audits are about being a ‘watchdog for the people,’ ensuring that tax dollars are actually getting a return for the citizens they serve.

Preliminary results from these investigations are expected later this fall.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston