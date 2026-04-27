State auditing NC Ferry Sytem, Division of Marine Fisheries

North Carolina’s coastal systems are coming under the microscope of the State Auditor.

Dave Boliek announced that his office has begun a ‘top-to-bottom’ business audit of the state’s ferry system to see if it can be run more efficiently. But the scrutiny doesn’t stop at the docks. Boliek is also targeting the Division of Marine Fisheries, specifically looking into whether fish hatchery testing across the state is as robust as it should be.

Boliek says these audits are about being a ‘watchdog for the people,’ ensuring that tax dollars are actually getting a return for the citizens they serve.

Preliminary results from these investigations are expected later this fall.